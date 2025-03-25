Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $500,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 55.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 8,511 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 25,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, De Lisle Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 7.5% in the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 43,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 36.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:ESP opened at $26.68 on Tuesday. Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $74.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. is a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, which engages in developing and delivering products for use in military and severe environment applications. Its products include power supplies, converters, transformers, filters, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems, and antennas.

