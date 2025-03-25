The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 243,700.0% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of IPG opened at $25.98 on Tuesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.85 and a 52-week high of $33.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 6.45%. Analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.13%.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $155.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IPG. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BNP Paribas raised Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Insider Transactions at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 21,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $574,672.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,845,263.86. This represents a 13.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

