Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,302 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 48,349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BWA opened at $29.47 on Tuesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $38.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 2.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In other news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $690,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,976.90. The trade was a 38.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $407,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 259,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,820,789.60. The trade was a 4.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,800 shares of company stock worth $1,347,701. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Guggenheim set a $38.00 target price on BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.06.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

