Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Modiv Industrial during the third quarter worth $87,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Modiv Industrial by 25.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 18,549 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new position in Modiv Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Modiv Industrial in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Modiv Industrial by 16.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Modiv Industrial Price Performance

NYSE:MDV opened at $16.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.78. Modiv Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $18.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.77 million, a PE ratio of -145.73 and a beta of -0.22.

Modiv Industrial Dividend Announcement

Modiv Industrial Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Modiv Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 468.00%.

Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

