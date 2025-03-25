Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner Sells 5,853 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $253,786.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,572.16. This represents a 33.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

On Wednesday, March 5th, Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,853 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $273,978.93.

On Monday, January 27th, Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,876 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $280,990.32.

On Monday, January 6th, Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,876 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total value of $250,552.64.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

HOOD stock opened at $48.36 on Tuesday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $66.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.22 and its 200 day moving average is $37.61. The firm has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 47.81%. Research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on HOOD shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.