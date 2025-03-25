Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Byrna Technologies were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BYRN. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,249,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Byrna Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 106,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,741,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, NCP Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Byrna Technologies stock opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.24. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $34.78. The stock has a market cap of $427.35 million, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.64.

Byrna Technologies ( NASDAQ:BYRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. Byrna Technologies had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 15.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

In other Byrna Technologies news, insider Lisa Wager sold 12,500 shares of Byrna Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $367,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,055 shares in the company, valued at $6,230,175.90. This trade represents a 5.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Luan Pham sold 33,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $1,010,851.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,078.12. This represents a 63.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

