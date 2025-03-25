Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,700 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 315.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,764 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Zumiez during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez in the third quarter worth $236,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the third quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the third quarter valued at $442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez Price Performance

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $15.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $291.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.14. Zumiez Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.67 and a 1 year high of $31.37.

About Zumiez

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). Zumiez had a negative net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $279.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUMZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.