Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 55.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,110 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Intel by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,958,739 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,644,112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417,753 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,510,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,162,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103,553 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 58,469,412 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,371,692,000 after buying an additional 12,865,308 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,938,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $680,472,000 after buying an additional 2,248,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Intel by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,616,197 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $613,855,000 after buying an additional 86,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $24.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.04. The stock has a market cap of $104.87 billion, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $45.41.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.04.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

