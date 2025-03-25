Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2554 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This is a 27.0% increase from Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ PUI opened at $40.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.42 and its 200-day moving average is $40.15. The company has a market capitalization of $43.59 million, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.60. Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $32.25 and a 12-month high of $42.78.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF Company Profile
