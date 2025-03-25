Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2025

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.91 and traded as low as $25.50. Mitsubishi Chemical Group shares last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 416 shares traded.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Stock Down 4.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.33. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.35.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi Chemical Group had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 1.66%.

About Mitsubishi Chemical Group

(Get Free Report)

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. It operates in five segments: Specialty Materials, Industrial Gases, Health Care, MMA, and Basic Materials. The Specialty Materials segment offers performance polymers, soarnol, gohsenol, sustainable polymers, and engineering plastics; coating materials, additives, and fines; packaging, industrial and medical, acetyl, and polyester films; engineering shapes and solutions, carbon fiber and composite materials, and fibers; aqua, life, and infrastructure solutions; and semiconductor, electronics, and battery materials.

