Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 139.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 68,350 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 32,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 15,694 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,347,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,920,000 after purchasing an additional 85,037 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 73.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 238,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 101,275 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 6.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.45. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $17.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

Retail Opportunity Investments Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

