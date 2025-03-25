Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Holdings Boosted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,292 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $4,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATGE. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter valued at $35,990,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1,907.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 96,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,729,000 after purchasing an additional 91,291 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,621,000. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,095,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

ATGE opened at $103.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.42 and a 200-day moving average of $89.06. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.18 and a 52-week high of $112.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 16.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donna J. Hrinak sold 4,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $496,887.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,384.32. The trade was a 37.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Betz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $379,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,770.17. This trade represents a 17.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,997 shares of company stock worth $1,386,048 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATGE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

