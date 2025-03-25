Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) Stock Price Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.60 and traded as high as $59.75. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $58.08, with a volume of 401,114 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $339.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 2.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.60 and a 200 day moving average of $46.74.

Get Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 16,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $890,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter worth about $211,000.

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (JNUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners index. The fund provides daily 2x exposure to an index of junior gold and silver mining companies from developed as well as emerging markets. JNUG was launched on Oct 3, 2013 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.