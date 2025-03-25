Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Exelon by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,215,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,287,000 after acquiring an additional 42,944 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 4.6% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 343,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after acquiring an additional 216,034 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $59,353.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,134.47. This trade represents a 39.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $43.58 on Tuesday. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $45.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.51.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

EXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.13.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

