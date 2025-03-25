BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.90 and traded as low as $38.96. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust shares last traded at $39.26, with a volume of 33,077 shares.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Stock Up 0.9 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.06.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.2621 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Trust
About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Health Sciences Trust
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Super Micro Stock: $7.2M Call Options Signal Big Upside Potential
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Top 3 Buy-and-Hold Stocks for 2025: Long-Term Winners to Watch
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- D-Wave Stock: Is Quantum Blockchain the Next Big Catalyst?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.