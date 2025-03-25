BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.90 and traded as low as $38.96. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust shares last traded at $39.26, with a volume of 33,077 shares.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.06.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.2621 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BME. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 9,455 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $878,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $832,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 110,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 24,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $3,250,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

