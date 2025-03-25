Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 24,198 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,198 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $4,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Trading Up 3.3 %

Resideo Technologies stock opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.89. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $28.28.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 11.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

