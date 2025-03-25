Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 193.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,617 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 57.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 407,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,512,000 after buying an additional 148,811 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,316,000 after acquiring an additional 13,509 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 292,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,927,000 after acquiring an additional 24,224 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on VMI. William Blair cut shares of Valmont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Valmont Industries from $387.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Valmont Industries Trading Up 4.8 %

NYSE VMI opened at $299.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.01 and a 1-year high of $379.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 8.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 15.83%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

