Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 156 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 110,300.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Service Co. International from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tony Coelho sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $515,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,674.96. This represents a 12.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $4,228,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 982,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,066,078.48. This trade represents a 4.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $79.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.68 and a 200 day moving average of $80.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $67.19 and a 52 week high of $89.37.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 12.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.06%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.