Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $4.11 Million Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 58.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,471 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Belden were worth $4,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Belden by 53.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Belden by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Belden by 157.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 19,849 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Belden by 32.4% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Belden Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of Belden stock opened at $105.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.30 and its 200 day moving average is $114.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.02. Belden Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.90 and a 1 year high of $131.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Belden Dividend Announcement

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. Belden had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Belden’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Belden in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Belden from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Belden presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.25.

Insider Transactions at Belden

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $234,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,480. This trade represents a 17.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Leah Tate sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total value of $275,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,243 shares in the company, valued at $2,667,599.11. This trade represents a 9.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,428 shares of company stock worth $2,589,774. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Belden Profile

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

