Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW) Short Interest Update

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 123.1% from the February 28th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Cipher Mining Trading Down 16.7 %
CIFRW traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 8,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,759. Cipher Mining has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $2.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40.
Cipher Mining Company Profile
