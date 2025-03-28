Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW) Short Interest Update

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 123.1% from the February 28th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Cipher Mining Trading Down 16.7 %

CIFRW traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 8,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,759. Cipher Mining has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $2.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

