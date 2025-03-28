CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEROW) Short Interest Down 54.0% in March

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEROW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decrease of 54.0% from the February 28th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CERo Therapeutics Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CEROW traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 24,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,403. CERo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.

CERo Therapeutics Company Profile

Featured Stories

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, an immunotherapy company, focuses on advancing the development of engineered T cell therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its lead development candidate is CER-1236, an autologous T cell therapy candidate for the treatment of hematologic malignancies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

