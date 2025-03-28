CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Short Interest Down 81.6% in March

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,500 shares, a decline of 81.6% from the February 28th total of 479,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CN Energy Group. Stock Performance

CNEY traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.14. 44,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,988,981. CN Energy Group. has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.37.

CN Energy Group. Company Profile

See Also

CN Energy Group. Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of wood-based activated carbon primarily in China. The company’s activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production.

