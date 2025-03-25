Rovida Investment Management Ltd Purchases New Holdings in ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI)

Rovida Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 218,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000. ASP Isotopes comprises 0.3% of Rovida Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ASP Isotopes during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,249,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its position in ASP Isotopes by 158.3% during the third quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 991,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 607,893 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ASP Isotopes by 42.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 334,836 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in ASP Isotopes in the third quarter worth about $536,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in ASP Isotopes by 12.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 853,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 96,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

ASP Isotopes Stock Up 5.7 %

ASP Isotopes stock opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $316.26 million, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 3.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.88. ASP Isotopes Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $9.33.

ASP Isotopes Company Profile

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

