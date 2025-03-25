TIAA Trust National Association Trims Holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

TIAA Trust National Association lowered its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,266,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,752 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association owned about 0.13% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $44,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

BATS:NUMV opened at $34.47 on Tuesday. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $31.92 and a 52 week high of $38.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.59 million, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.12.

About Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

