Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Price Target to GBX 1,200

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,300 ($16.81) to GBX 1,200 ($15.52) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Burberry Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of LON:BRBY opened at GBX 808.10 ($10.45) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.53. The company has a market capitalization of £2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. Burberry Group has a 12-month low of GBX 555.61 ($7.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,254.50 ($16.22). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,055.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 894.71.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

