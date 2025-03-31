Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Price Target to GBX 1,200

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,300 ($16.81) to GBX 1,200 ($15.52) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Burberry Group Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of LON:BRBY opened at GBX 808.10 ($10.45) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.53. The company has a market capitalization of £2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. Burberry Group has a 12-month low of GBX 555.61 ($7.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,254.50 ($16.22). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,055.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 894.71.
About Burberry Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Burberry Group
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.