Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Acquires 12,786 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 134.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,786 shares during the quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 92,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 37,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,349,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $105.15 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $101.05 and a twelve month high of $190.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 68.97%. Analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

Several research analysts have commented on BAH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $210.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. William Blair lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.27.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

