Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0693 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This is a 0.5% increase from Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

SOXQ stock opened at $36.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.39 million, a P/E ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 1.56. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $33.70 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.55.

The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

