Virtu Financial LLC Has $875,000 Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 1,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $188.00 to $145.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.22.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $206.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.94. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.88 and a fifty-two week high of $294.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 38.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $142,170.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,691.04. This trade represents a 20.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein bought 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.82 per share, with a total value of $349,418.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,120.94. The trade was a 36.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.