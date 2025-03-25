Wambolt & Associates LLC Decreases Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Wambolt & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000.

Shares of BATS ICF opened at $61.52 on Tuesday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $52.39 and a 52-week high of $67.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.99.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

