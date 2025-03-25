Wambolt & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,775 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKLN. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5,971.4% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,068.9% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $69,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $20.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.05. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $21.24.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

