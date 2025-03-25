Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 180 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $502,621,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,500,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,541,000 after purchasing an additional 858,400 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 680,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,141,000 after purchasing an additional 260,624 shares in the last quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,253,000. Finally, Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 260,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,151,000 after purchasing an additional 140,113 shares in the last quarter.

BATS MOAT opened at $90.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.04. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $83.63 and a 12 month high of $99.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.33 and a 200-day moving average of $94.55.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

