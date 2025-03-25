Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 234,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 49,426,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331,395 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,702.3% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 35,997,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,348,000 after purchasing an additional 35,468,345 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,738,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,446,000 after purchasing an additional 931,799 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,040,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,812,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,726,000 after purchasing an additional 8,608,172 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $52.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.85 and its 200 day moving average is $50.48. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $46.80 and a 12 month high of $53.40. The company has a market capitalization of $146.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.92.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.2422 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

