Whittier Trust Co. Purchases New Holdings in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 121.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NatWest Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in NatWest Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NatWest Group by 161.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NWG opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. NatWest Group plc has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $12.65.

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that NatWest Group plc will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.3899 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.36. This represents a yield of 3.8%. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.88%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas cut NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Peel Hunt downgraded NatWest Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NatWest Group has an average rating of “Buy”.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

