Abingdon Health (LON:ABDX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Abingdon Health (LON:ABDX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.53) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Abingdon Health had a negative net margin of 20.72% and a negative return on equity of 62.56%.
Abingdon Health Price Performance
Shares of Abingdon Health stock opened at GBX 6.45 ($0.08) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £12.49 million, a P/E ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7.96. Abingdon Health has a twelve month low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 11.75 ($0.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.95.
About Abingdon Health
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Abingdon Health
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Palantir Setting Up to Be a Big Winner With New Defense Spending
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Advanced Micro Devices Can Double in Price: Here’s Why
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- How Disney’s Experiences Segment Can Restore the House of Mouse
Receive News & Ratings for Abingdon Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abingdon Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.