SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.46 and last traded at $17.15, with a volume of 92168 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.84.

SRH Total Return Fund Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average of $16.20.

SRH Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd.

Institutional Trading of SRH Total Return Fund

SRH Total Return Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 401,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 24,005 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL raised its stake in SRH Total Return Fund by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 666,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,670,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 193,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

