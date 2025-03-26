SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.46 and last traded at $17.15, with a volume of 92168 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.84.
SRH Total Return Fund Trading Up 2.3 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average of $16.20.
SRH Total Return Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd.
SRH Total Return Fund Company Profile
SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.
