CION Investment Co. (CION) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on April 11th

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th.

CION Investment has increased its dividend payment by an average of 78.2% per year over the last three years. CION Investment has a payout ratio of 113.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect CION Investment to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 106.7%.

CION Investment Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CION stock opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. CION Investment has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $12.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.68. The company has a market capitalization of $580.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CION Investment ( NYSE:CION Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $87.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.11 million. CION Investment had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 11.49%. On average, research analysts predict that CION Investment will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of CION Investment in a report on Monday, March 17th.

About CION Investment

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

Featured Stories

