Alpha Growth (LON:ALGW) Posts Earnings Results

Alpha Growth (LON:ALGW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.20 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Alpha Growth had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%.
Alpha Growth Stock Down 1.7 %
ALGW stock opened at GBX 0.47 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.14, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.00. Alpha Growth has a 12 month low of GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 2.50 ($0.03). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.65.
About Alpha Growth
