IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lessened its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,212,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,813,478,000 after acquiring an additional 360,591 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,050,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,393,673,000 after purchasing an additional 210,363 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,512,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,677,194,000 after purchasing an additional 143,440 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,868,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,541,356,000 after purchasing an additional 86,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,115,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,530,318,000 after buying an additional 53,383 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $158,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,936,380. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total value of $5,763,494.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,607,925.28. This trade represents a 68.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,754 shares of company stock valued at $17,691,621 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 3.2 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $491.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $364.17 and a 52 week high of $616.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $556.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $532.34.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $530.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $641.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $522.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Bernstein Bank lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.86.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

