Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 293,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,975,000 after acquiring an additional 37,032 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,464,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 563,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,677,000 after buying an additional 67,416 shares during the period. Finally, Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $176.33 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $159.11 and a 52 week high of $220.39. The company has a market capitalization of $160.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 104.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total transaction of $1,234,955.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,353.92. This represents a 35.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total value of $19,175,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at $80,872,804.41. The trade was a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.