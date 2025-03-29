DnB Asset Management AS Has $33.37 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,090 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Intuit were worth $33,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.9% during the third quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in Intuit by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.6% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 83 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $1,021,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800. The trade was a 99.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 8,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.46, for a total value of $4,999,510.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,401,849.72. The trade was a 27.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,896 shares of company stock worth $82,946,716. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Stock Down 2.7 %

Intuit Dividend Announcement

INTU stock opened at $598.92 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $553.24 and a fifty-two week high of $714.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $595.90 and a 200-day moving average of $622.46. The company has a market capitalization of $167.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.15, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 38.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intuit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $730.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Intuit from $760.00 to $714.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $721.61.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

