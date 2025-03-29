PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) Short Interest Update

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Trading Down 9.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS PIFMY traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.91. The company had a trading volume of 523 shares, compared to its average volume of 776. PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $27.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.75 and its 200-day moving average is $23.50.
About PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.