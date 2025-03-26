Brokerages Set Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) PT at $157.00

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $157.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on R shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ryder System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ryder System from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of R. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Ryder System by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:R opened at $144.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $106.88 and a 52 week high of $171.78.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.06. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 29.22%.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

