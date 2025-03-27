Dynavax Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 3,017 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 803% compared to the typical volume of 334 call options.

Dynavax Technologies Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of DVAX opened at $13.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.46. Dynavax Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $14.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 12.34, a current ratio of 13.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $72.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $2,462,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 420,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after buying an additional 113,872 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 794,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,145,000 after buying an additional 17,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 509.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 124,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 104,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DVAX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

