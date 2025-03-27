Dynavax Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 3,017 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 803% compared to the typical volume of 334 call options.
Shares of DVAX opened at $13.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.46. Dynavax Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $14.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 12.34, a current ratio of 13.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $72.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms recently commented on DVAX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.
Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.
