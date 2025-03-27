Interfor (TSE:IFP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.02 and traded as low as C$15.39. Interfor shares last traded at C$15.53, with a volume of 92,006 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IFP shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on Interfor from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank cut shares of Interfor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Interfor from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.67.

The firm has a market cap of C$804.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.24.

In related news, Director Ian Fillinger purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$14.95 per share, with a total value of C$50,820.14. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

