Brokerages Set FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) PT at $449.38

Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $436.27.

FDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $409.00 to $390.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, March 10th.

In related news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.73, for a total value of $157,443.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,084.12. The trade was a 89.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $69,128,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $66,368,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $527,411,000 after buying an additional 94,668 shares in the last quarter. Meridiem Capital Partners LP bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,241,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,284,000. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS opened at $440.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $391.84 and a twelve month high of $499.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $454.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $464.67.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.65 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

