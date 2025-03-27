XTI Aerospace (NASDAQ:XTIA) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

XTI Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ:XTIA – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.82 and traded as low as $2.45. XTI Aerospace shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 119,498 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded XTI Aerospace to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

XTI Aerospace Stock Down 2.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XTI Aerospace

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average is $16.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in XTI Aerospace stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of XTI Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ:XTIA – Free Report) by 351.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 801,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 623,575 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 43.31% of XTI Aerospace worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XTI Aerospace Company Profile

XTI Aerospace, Inc engages in the provision of aircraft manufacturing. It primarily focuses on the light and mid-size business aircraft market. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

