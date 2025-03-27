Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.81 and traded as high as $15.01. Indra Sistemas shares last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 4,755 shares trading hands.

Indra Sistemas Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77.

Indra Sistemas Company Profile

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company for aerospace, defense, and mobility business worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Defence, Air Traffic, Mobility, and Minsait. It offers Mova Consulting for planing and designing transport infrastructures; Mova Collect for ticketing, tolling, and back office applications; Mova Traffic for building traffic management and control solutions; Mova Protect for protection of businesses and people; Mova Experience; Mova Comms for connecting the transportation ecosystem with personalized communication solutions; Mova Care that provides infrastructure operation and maintenance, technology operation and maintenance, and transportation services operation and maintenance; and In-Mova Space, a technological mobility and infrastructure management platform.

