Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Free Report) by 285.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 123,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,643 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 4th quarter worth about $517,000. Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA. purchased a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 524,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 20,839 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,338,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 42.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 18,639 shares during the period. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE EBR opened at $7.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.06. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $8.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.45.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás ( NYSE:EBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.17 billion. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 26.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and commercialization of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants with a total capacity of 42,293.5 megawatt (MW); 5 thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,632 MW; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra 1 with an installed capacity of 657 MW and Angra 2 with an installed capacity of 1350 MW.

