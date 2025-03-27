Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 1,142 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 892.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,270 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LII. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $345,645,000 after purchasing an additional 12,183 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 26.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,056,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its holdings in Lennox International by 469.6% during the fourth quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 21,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,895,000 after buying an additional 17,357 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Lennox International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,474,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in Lennox International by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 10,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lennox International from $536.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays raised Lennox International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $665.00 to $702.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $595.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a report on Friday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $614.62.

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.20, for a total transaction of $124,974.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,864.40. This trade represents a 13.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $578.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. Lennox International Inc. has a twelve month low of $445.63 and a twelve month high of $682.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $607.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $615.58.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $1.48. Lennox International had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 126.79%. Analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

