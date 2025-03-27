Green Energy Stocks To Watch Now – March 24th

Darling Ingredients, Mercer International, and Richardson Electronics are the three Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks refer to shares of companies that primarily generate or support renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, hydro, or geothermal power. These stocks represent investments in businesses committed to reducing reliance on fossil fuels and lowering environmental impact, aligning with a global shift toward sustainability and cleaner energy practices. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Shares of DAR traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.53. 411,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,108,882. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $48.39. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

NASDAQ:MERC traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $6.61. The stock had a trading volume of 77,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,701. Mercer International has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market cap of $442.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.20.

Richardson Electronics (RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

Shares of RELL stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,968. The company has a market cap of $176.94 million, a PE ratio of 409.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average of $13.31. Richardson Electronics has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $15.51.

